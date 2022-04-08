Contrasting Katapult (KPLT) & Its Rivals

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) is one of 22 public companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Katapult to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Katapult has a beta of -0.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Katapult’s rivals have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Katapult and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Katapult 0 1 1 0 2.50 Katapult Competitors 172 711 1035 82 2.51

Katapult currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 209.52%. As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 35.13%. Given Katapult’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Katapult is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.4% of Katapult shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Katapult and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Katapult 4.56% -49.48% -5.99% Katapult Competitors 13.92% -1.79% 5.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Katapult and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Katapult $303.11 million $21.21 million 42.01 Katapult Competitors $1.76 billion $215.01 million 11.82

Katapult’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Katapult. Katapult is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Katapult rivals beat Katapult on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Katapult Company Profile (Get Rating)

Katapult Holdings, Inc., an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants. The company was formerly known as Cognical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Katapult Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. The company is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

