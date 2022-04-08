Contrasting UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN) & BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP)

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) and UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

BRP Group has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMC has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BRP Group and UMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP Group -5.40% 6.29% 2.91% UMC N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.5% of BRP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.9% of BRP Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of UMC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BRP Group and UMC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP Group $567.29 million 5.15 -$30.65 million ($0.59) -43.10 UMC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UMC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BRP Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BRP Group and UMC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP Group 0 2 5 0 2.71 UMC 0 0 0 0 N/A

BRP Group presently has a consensus target price of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.60%. Given BRP Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BRP Group is more favorable than UMC.

Summary

BRP Group beats UMC on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRP Group (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families. The Specialty segment delivers specialty insurers, professionals, individuals, and industry businesses the access to specialty markets, as well as capabilities and programs requiring underwriting and placement. This segment also operates as a managing general agent of the Future platform, which delivers proprietary, technology-enabled insurance solutions. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in its communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions, including Medicare and Medicare Advantage to seniors and Medicare-eligible individuals through a network of primarily independent contractor agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About UMC (Get Rating)

UMC, Inc. engages in the provision of medical insurance claims and accounts receivable management services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

