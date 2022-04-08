Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target Increased to C$14.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDFGet Rating) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CTSDF. CIBC began coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.75 to C$14.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of CTSDF stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.