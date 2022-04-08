Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target Increased to C$14.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CTSDF. CIBC began coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.75 to C$14.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of CTSDF stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

