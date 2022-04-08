Convergence (CONV) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.57 Million

Convergence (CONV) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 8th. During the last week, Convergence has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Convergence has a market capitalization of $7.32 million and $1.57 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convergence coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Convergence Profile

Convergence is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

