Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.22

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.22 and last traded at $59.44, with a volume of 12938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.49.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.36.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 40.3% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 48,632 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Corteva by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 32,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

