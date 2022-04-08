CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 667 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $114,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Wednesday, April 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.06, for a total transaction of $112,763.02.

On Friday, March 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $327,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $325,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $331,180.00.

On Monday, February 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total transaction of $320,080.00.

On Friday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

CRVL opened at $174.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.69. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $104.00 and a twelve month high of $213.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 0.97.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $164.51 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CorVel by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CorVel by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CorVel during the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorVel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CorVel Company Profile (Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.