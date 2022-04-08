Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.45.

COUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $292,398.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Brennan bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,293 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Coupa Software by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,044,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,118,000 after acquiring an additional 732,630 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Coupa Software by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,963,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,391,000 after acquiring an additional 565,995 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Coupa Software by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,499,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,980,000 after acquiring an additional 312,600 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 30.2% during the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,870,000 after buying an additional 232,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $156,922,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.16. 32,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,312,159. Coupa Software has a one year low of $64.79 and a one year high of $283.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

