COVA Acquisition (NASDAQ:COVA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 9,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 45,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COVA. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of COVA Acquisition by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of COVA Acquisition by 93.9% during the third quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

