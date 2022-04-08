Cozad Asset Management Inc. Invests $290,000 in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.33.

CAR stock opened at $251.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.62. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $545.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.15.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

