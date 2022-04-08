Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

CRARY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Crédit Agricole from €14.70 ($16.15) to €13.40 ($14.73) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.50 ($13.74) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.58) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Crédit Agricole stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.85.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

