Credit Suisse Group Trims CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Target Price to $262.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $265.00 to $262.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.08.

Shares of CME stock opened at $244.30 on Tuesday. CME Group has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $87.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.13.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

In related news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,203,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CME Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 88,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,347 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after acquiring an additional 951,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after acquiring an additional 880,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

