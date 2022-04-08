Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.62

Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.62 and traded as high as $7.95. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 73,077 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria ( NASDAQ:CRESY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 16.37%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 9.2% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 26,847 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 41,465 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the third quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and/or fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and brokerage activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.