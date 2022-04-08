Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.29

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.29 and last traded at C$5.28, with a volume of 132839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.22.

CR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crew Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$792.90 million and a PE ratio of 4.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.31.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$103.15 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$75,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,551,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,700,417.79.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

