Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.29

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.29 and last traded at C$5.28, with a volume of 132839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.22.
CR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crew Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$792.90 million and a PE ratio of 4.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.31.
In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$75,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,551,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,700,417.79.
Crew Energy Company Profile (TSE:CR)
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.
