Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) CEO Sells $541,186.38 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 21,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $541,186.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $22.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $22.51. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $28.95.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

