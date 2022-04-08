Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $50.42

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.42 and traded as high as $52.75. Croda International shares last traded at $52.74, with a volume of 3,147 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on COIHY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Croda International alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.53.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.