Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $50.42

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.42 and traded as high as $52.75. Croda International shares last traded at $52.74, with a volume of 3,147 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have commented on COIHY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.53.
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
