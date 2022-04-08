Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Crown in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $120.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09. Crown has a 1 year low of $95.27 and a 1 year high of $130.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Crown by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Crown by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $254,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.97%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

