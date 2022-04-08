CryptoFranc (XCHF) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $19,368.00

CryptoFranc (XCHF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00002466 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. CryptoFranc has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $19,368.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00035913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00105682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

CryptoFranc Coin Profile

CryptoFranc (XCHF) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

CryptoFranc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

