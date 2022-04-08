CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CSGS. William Blair began coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $63.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.81. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.39.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $257.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.39 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other CSG Systems International news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $92,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 210,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International (Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.