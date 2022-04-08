CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Susquehanna

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05. The company has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $732,770,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in CSX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in CSX by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in CSX by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169,640 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

