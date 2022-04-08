Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) Price Hits $0.0431

Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, Cubiex Power has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cubiex Power has a total market cap of $7,273.12 and approximately $135.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cubiex Power coin can now be bought for about $0.0431 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00046486 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.66 or 0.07546951 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,788.68 or 1.00266347 BTC.

About Cubiex Power

Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports

