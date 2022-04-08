Cubiex Reaches Market Capitalization of $54,507.25 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CBIX) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Cubiex has a total market cap of $54,507.25 and $122.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cubiex coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cubiex has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00046204 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.15 or 0.07563868 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,434.52 or 1.00141613 BTC.

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com

