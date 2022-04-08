CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC cut its position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in CureVac were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CureVac by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the second quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CureVac by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of CureVac by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVAC. UBS Group downgraded shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CureVac in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:CVAC remained flat at $$17.74 during trading hours on Friday. 8,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,726. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average is $31.18. CureVac has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $130.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

