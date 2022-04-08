CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.09.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,702,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,686,646. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,193 shares of company stock worth $22,168,897 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

