CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $125.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Tigress Financial from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CVS has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CVS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered CVS Health from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.09.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $103.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.07. The firm has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,193 shares of company stock valued at $22,168,897 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

