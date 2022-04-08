CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Stock Price Up 1.4%

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.02 and last traded at $100.84. Approximately 26,972 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,563,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.46.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,193 shares of company stock valued at $22,168,897. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,870,096,000 after acquiring an additional 414,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,939,002,000 after acquiring an additional 712,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,273,690,000 after acquiring an additional 408,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

