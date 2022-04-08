CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.22

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 480395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.21, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of C$112.00 million and a P/E ratio of 21.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17.

Get CWC Energy Services alerts:

CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$33.69 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It offers oilfield services, including drilling rigs, service rigs, and swabbing rigs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CWC Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CWC Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.