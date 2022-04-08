Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 12,496 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,811 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,417,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,266,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 40.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,459,000 after acquiring an additional 820,125 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 27,605.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 793,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,979,000 after acquiring an additional 790,896 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DLTR opened at $158.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $162.13.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

