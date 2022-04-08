Cwm LLC Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,884 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 75.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 785.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

GBCI opened at $47.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $63.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

