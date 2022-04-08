Cwm LLC Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in Progressive by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $9,298,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Progressive by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

NYSE:PGR opened at $119.53 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $120.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.73.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $349,647.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,018. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.