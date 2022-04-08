Cwm LLC Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 81,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,074 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFS opened at $22.46 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Provident Financial Services Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.