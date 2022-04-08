Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 18,941 TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in TTEC by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,907,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in TTEC by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $78.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.87. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.83 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.23). TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on TTEC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

