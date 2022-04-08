Cwm LLC Takes Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 59.5% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $108.69 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $108.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.82.

