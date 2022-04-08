CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.21.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after buying an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $666,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR opened at $165.38 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -78.01 and a beta of 1.27.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

