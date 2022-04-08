Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CTKB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytek Biosciences has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

CTKB stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. Cytek Biosciences has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $28.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,746 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $113,435.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $302,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,168,400 shares of company stock worth $28,646,518 and sold 100,000 shares worth $1,344,800.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the third quarter worth $205,686,000. Miura Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,286,000 after acquiring an additional 902,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $57,092,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 515,716 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $9,514,000. 25.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

