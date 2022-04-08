Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

CYTK traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,065. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.08.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,196 shares of company stock valued at $5,852,041 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 12.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 101.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

