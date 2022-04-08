D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.71.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $59.53 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

About Johnson Controls International (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.