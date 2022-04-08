D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 110 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carvana by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 12.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 329.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $317.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $222.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.77.

CVNA stock opened at $111.23 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $97.70 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.52 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.28.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

