D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 97,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.35.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KEY opened at $20.73 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 29.66%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

