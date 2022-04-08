D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 220 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Snap-on by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,200,000 after buying an additional 509,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,673,000 after buying an additional 395,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Snap-on by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,737,000 after buying an additional 225,521 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,766,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Snap-on by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 437,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after buying an additional 120,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.40.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $205.29 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.45 and its 200 day moving average is $212.25. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

