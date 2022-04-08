D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $182.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.93. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.46.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

