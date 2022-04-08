DA Davidson Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $171.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $168.00 to $171.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Shares of WMT opened at $156.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $157.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Walmart by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 338,046 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,342,000 after acquiring an additional 52,494 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 28.5% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $895,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

