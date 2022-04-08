DA Davidson Comments on Canaan Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canaan in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst H. Chung anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Canaan’s FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.
NASDAQ:CAN opened at $5.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $823.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 3.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. Canaan has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $19.73.
About Canaan (Get Rating)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
