DA Davidson Comments on Canaan Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canaan in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst H. Chung anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Canaan’s FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get Canaan alerts:

NASDAQ:CAN opened at $5.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $823.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 3.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. Canaan has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $19.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Canaan by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 28,387 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Canaan by 990.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan (Get Rating)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.