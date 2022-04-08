Dale Broadrick Buys 46,000 Shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Stock

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Dale Broadrick acquired 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $262,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dale Broadrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Dale Broadrick acquired 10,700 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,504.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Dale Broadrick acquired 5,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Dale Broadrick purchased 10,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Dale Broadrick purchased 11,875 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Dale Broadrick purchased 24,392 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $108,056.56.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Dale Broadrick purchased 47,648 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $260,634.56.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Dale Broadrick purchased 2,270 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $12,598.50.

Shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 58.98 and a current ratio of 58.98. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

