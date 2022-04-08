Damien Maltarp Acquires 10,000 Shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) Stock

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Rating) insider Damien Maltarp purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of £21,800 ($28,590.16).

MRC stock opened at GBX 217.50 ($2.85) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 225.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 251.64. The Mercantile Investment Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 185.15 ($2.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 294.50 ($3.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 2.85 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from The Mercantile Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.35. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.06%.

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

