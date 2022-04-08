Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Danaher by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $299.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $227.72 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.60%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

