Danakali (LON:DNK) Shares Up 4,551.2%

Danakali Limited (LON:DNK – Get Rating) shares shot up 4,551.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 20.50 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26). 1,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 15,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.79. The company has a market capitalization of £73.67 million and a PE ratio of -18.18.
Danakali Company Profile (LON:DNK)
