Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.9% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 52,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $492,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 98.6% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 63,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 31,445 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.05. 25,811,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,863,441. The company has a market capitalization of $360.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.80.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

