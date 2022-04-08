Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) received a €66.00 ($72.53) price target from equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BN. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($49.45) target price on Danone in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on Danone in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on Danone in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.50 ($64.29) target price on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($53.85) price objective on Danone in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €57.63 ($63.32).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €51.60 ($56.70) on Wednesday. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($67.99) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($79.26). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €53.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.24.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

