Dash (DASH) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.19 Billion

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $191.91 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $111.33 or 0.00261883 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00012726 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004766 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000657 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00023122 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $281.38 or 0.00661886 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,666,422 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

