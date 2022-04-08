Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Receives $32.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.14.

MSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Datto alerts:

Shares of MSP stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.96. 21,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,787. Datto has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $29.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 96.73, a PEG ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.16 million. Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datto will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datto news, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $126,466.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 29,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $825,217.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,757 shares of company stock worth $6,565,178. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Datto by 67.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 97.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 20,021 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 31,506.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 215,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 392.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after buying an additional 221,830 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datto (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.